RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Labor & Industry, partnered with over 2,000 employers, offers The Virginia Registered Apprenticeship program that trains and produces highly skilled workers. Program Director, Patricia Morris, is to share how the process works from start to finish and about the different programs and positions offered. For more information visit http://www.doli.virginia.gov

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY}