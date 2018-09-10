Virginians flock to stock up ahead of Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Days before Hurricane Florence was expected to make landfall along the East Coast, some Virginia stores are already feeling an impact.

Mike Cobbs, a sales manager at a Lowe's hardware store in Chesterfield, said his store was filled with customers over the weekend looking to stock up on storm kit items.

Items like generators, charcoal, and gas cans were among the most popular items.

Cobbs said he expected another shipment of generators by the middle of the week.

For shopper Tom Piero, batteries, water, and a chainsaw were on his list.

Piero said past experience has convinced him to prepare this time around.

"I was kind of a non-believer when Isabelle was coming, and I'm not a non-believer anymore" Piero said. "I believe that this one is going to have a real impact on us."

Piero went without power for 48 hours during Hurricane Isabelle, and wasn't prepared -- but this time will be different.

"I'm taking this one seriously because i didn’t take the last one seriously," Piero said. "Experience has taught me if you don’t take this stuff seriously you’ll end up paying the price."

