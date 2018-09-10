Hurricane Florence causing many HS football games to be rescheduled

Tracking Florence: 🌀Hurricane will strengthen as it heads towards the East Coast
Posted 10:53 am, September 10, 2018, by and , Updated at 11:24AM, September 10, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – The impending arrival of Hurricane Florence in Virginia is causing many area high school games to be moved from this Friday’s schedule.

Below is the list we have in to CBS 6 Sports. It will be changing frequently, so check back often for the latest information on this week’s games:

MONDAY 9/10

Deep Run at Henrico 6pm (Originally scheduled for Friday 9/7)

TUESDAY 9/11

Collegiate at Trinity Espiscopal  4pm (Originally scheduled for Friday 9/7)

WEDNESDAY 9/12

Hermitage at Varina 6pm

Churchland at Armstrong 6pm

Huguenot at Cosby 7:30

Glen Allen at Lee-Davis  7pm

Douglas Freeman at Atlee 7pm

Hanover at Mills Godwin 7pm

 