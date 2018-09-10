Hurricane Florence causing many HS football games to be rescheduled
RICHMOND, Va. – The impending arrival of Hurricane Florence in Virginia is causing many area high school games to be moved from this Friday’s schedule.
Below is the list we have in to CBS 6 Sports. It will be changing frequently, so check back often for the latest information on this week’s games:
MONDAY 9/10
Deep Run at Henrico 6pm (Originally scheduled for Friday 9/7)
TUESDAY 9/11
Collegiate at Trinity Espiscopal 4pm (Originally scheduled for Friday 9/7)
WEDNESDAY 9/12
Hermitage at Varina 6pm
Churchland at Armstrong 6pm
Huguenot at Cosby 7:30
Glen Allen at Lee-Davis 7pm
Douglas Freeman at Atlee 7pm
Hanover at Mills Godwin 7pm