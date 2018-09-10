× Hurricane Florence causing many HS football games to be rescheduled

RICHMOND, Va. – The impending arrival of Hurricane Florence in Virginia is causing many area high school games to be moved from this Friday’s schedule.

Below is the list we have in to CBS 6 Sports. It will be changing frequently, so check back often for the latest information on this week’s games:

MONDAY 9/10

Deep Run at Henrico 6pm (Originally scheduled for Friday 9/7)

TUESDAY 9/11

Collegiate at Trinity Espiscopal 4pm (Originally scheduled for Friday 9/7)

WEDNESDAY 9/12

Hermitage at Varina 6pm

Churchland at Armstrong 6pm

Huguenot at Cosby 7:30

Glen Allen at Lee-Davis 7pm

Douglas Freeman at Atlee 7pm

Hanover at Mills Godwin 7pm