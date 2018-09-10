× Greenfield Elementary locked down while police investigate nearby burglary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Greenfield Elementary School went on a lock down today while police investigated a burglary in the area, according to Chesterfield County Police.

Principal of Greenfield Elementary Melissa Reams emailed parents of students shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday informing them that their children were safe and that instruction was continuing – but that police had asked them to go on lock down:

Good Afternoon Parents,

This is Melissa Reams, principal at Greenfield Elementary.

I want to share with you that your children are safe and continuing with instruction right now, though police have asked us to go on lock down while they investigate an incident in the area. All students have been brought inside, and our doors are locked as the normally are at any point during the day.

At this time, we are asking that you do not come to the school. We are not sure if you can access roads that lead to the school, and per our procedures we are not letting anyone inside. We will update you as soon as we have additional information and/or return to normal operations

Thank you,

Melissa Reams

This is a developing story.