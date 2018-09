Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA - Shanna Kabatznick, the founder of FABWOMEN stopped by to tell us about her organization and its upcoming conference. Shanna said she started the group to help women support and embolden each other. The conference is focused on Inspiration & Education Women Need to Succeed. It will be Friday, September 14th from 8:30am - 4pm at Meadowbrook Country Club at 3700 Cogbill Rd. Pre-registration is required at fabwomen.me