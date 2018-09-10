× Developer hints at plan for old Game and Inland Fisheries campus on Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After letting a 5-acre former state agency headquarters sit idle along West Broad Street for more than two years, a Virginia Beach developer is jumpstarting its plan for a mix of apartments and commercial space on the site.

Kotarides Cos. plans to launch construction in the fourth quarter on its revamp of the old Department of Game and Inland Fisheries offices at 4000, 4010 and 4016 W. Broad St.

Plans call for the existing buildings to be razed and replaced with three four-story buildings that will include 238 apartments and some ground-level retail – although Kotarides development manager Danny Blevins said the amount of commercial space is yet to be determined.

“Residential is more of our thing,” he said. “We don’t do a lot of commercial.”

The project is dubbed the Belmont Apartments and construction is slated for completion by 2021. An architect and general contractor have not been selected, Blevins said. The company has all necessary approvals from the city for its plan of development.

