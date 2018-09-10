Coastal Flood Warning issued through Monday a.m. high tide cycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE BAY -- A Coastal Flood Warning was in effect for several counties along the Chesapeake Bay and Rappahannock Rivers Sunday into early Monday morning.

Flash Flood Warning

Additionally, Northumberland and Lancaster counties were also under a Flash Flood Warning until 1:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said doppler radar indicated heavy rain at 12:15 a.m.

"Three to six inches of rain have fallen over the last three hours in southeastern Northumberland and eastern Lancaster counties," the alert stated. "Local law enforcement has reported high water on roads within the warned area."

From The NWS:

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Coastal Flood Warning

The Coastal Flood Warning impacted Gloucester, King George, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex , Northumberland and Westmoreland counties until 4 a.m.

The warning is for coastal communities along the Chesapeake Bay and York and Rappahannock Rivers through the Monday a.m. high tide cycle.

"Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline," the alert stated. "Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles."

From The NWS:

A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent.

Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water…and take appropriate action to protect life and property.

Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and flooding of properties.

If travel is necessary…do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth.

Several folks shared photos of flooding with WTVR CBS 6 on Sunday.

Brittany Bowman‎ posted video water rushing over a dock and inching closer to the shore at Coles Point Marina in Westmoreland County.

Additional photos show flooding in Lewisetta in Northumberland County and Mathews Courthouse in Mathews County.

