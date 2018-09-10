× Chesterfield Police: ‘we’ve responded to five heroin overdoses in the past 72 hours’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police reported on Monday that the department has responded to five apparent fatal heroin overdoses in the past three days. In Chesterfield County, Virginia, on average, about one in five heroin overdoses ends in death.

In 2016, the county saw 806 deaths due to heroin or fentanyl overdoses as well as 465 deaths due to prescription opioids.

Chesterfield Police also shared link for those struggling with addiction to get help, including:

Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey S. Katz

Chesterfield SAFE

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS