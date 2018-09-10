Tracking Florence: 🌀Hurricane will strengthen as it heads towards the East Coast
TRACK STORM: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Celebrate your birthday at any age

Posted 11:18 am, September 10, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. - If you have a birthday this month, there is no better way to celebrate than with a party! Premiere Lifestyle and Crafting Expert, Adeina Anderson, is here with us to share tips and tricks for decorating cupcakes, a yummy sangria recipe, and a fun party hat craft for everyone! www.creativelifestyles.tv