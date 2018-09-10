Celebrate! RVA with Crème Brulee!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Celebrate! RVA is a non-profit organization with a simple mission of giving disadvantaged children a memorable birthday celebration in a fun and safe environment. Robert Nelson, Executive Chef at The Boathouse is here to share two flavors of Creme Brulee Cotton Candy. The second annual Celebrate! RVA Soiree is coming up Friday, September 14th from 7pm to 11pm at The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing. www.celebraterva.org/soiree and www.boathouserva.com