Body found under Pocahontas Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered under the Pocahontas Parkway (Route 895) Monday morning in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The circumstances surrounding the death were limited during the early stages of the investigation, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The body was reported to police before 7 a.m. Monday.

No travel lanes were impacted on Interstate 95, below the high bridge.

