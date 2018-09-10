Bizarre break-in puts Chesterfield elementary school on lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A bizarre break-in call in Chesterfield County caused an elementary school to go on lockdown.

Police K-9's searched the area Monday afternoon after Crime Insider sources say a woman claimed she was knocked out by someone who had broken into a house off Greenfield Drive in broad daylight.

"It definitely put me in a panic,” said Jennifer Azavedo, who lives nearby. “They said they locked down the school, so of course, as a parent I want to know what's going on near my child's school."

C-I sources say, the woman called 9-1-1 after pulling herself up off the floor.

She was at the home babysitting, according to sources. The young child was ok.

She told police the suspect ran away and she didn't get a good look.

Forensic officers and detectives were on scene, with both the child and woman checked over by paramedics.

Police are investigating, leaving people in this normally quiet neighborhood wondering what happened.

"There tends to be a lot of doors and windows on these houses, so I'm going to go home and take measures to keep my family safe,” said Azavedo.