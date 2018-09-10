× Obscene sexual display reported inside Mechanicsville business

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Investigators are looking for an RV driver accused of creating an obscene sexual display — exposing himself — inside a Mechanicsville business.

The incident was reported September 9, 2018, inside a business along the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road.

The name of the business was not provided.

“The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male in his 40s, 5’7” to 5’10” tall, 180-200 pounds,” according to a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “At the time of the offense, he was wearing eyeglasses, a dark colored jacket, a striped polo shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was also seen operating a recreational vehicle, white in color, with a dark colored stripe down the side. The RV was towing a charcoal grey sport utility vehicle.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident, or who can identify this individual, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous