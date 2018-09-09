Why Henrico teacher became firefighter for a day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico teacher got the chance to see what it is like to be a firefighter on Saturday.

Casey Vanderpool spent the day learning the ropes at Henrico Training Center.

She worked with running fire hoses, learned about thermal imaging cameras and worked from a ladder truck -- even cutting a victim from a car.

Her day continued with a lunch, before heading to Osbourne Boat Landing to learn how the marine operations work.

Ms. Vanderpool won the “Firefighter for a Day” experience in a free raffle organized by the Henrico Firefighter Foundation.