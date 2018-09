COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Authorities are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl in Colonial Heights.

Police said they responded to a medical call at a home Lyons Avenue just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

No additional details were available at last check.

Police said their investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.