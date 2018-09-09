Man wounded in Northside shooting has life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured on Richmond’s Northside Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers called to a home in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue for the report of a shooting at 3:45 p.m.

“Upon arrival they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” Capt. Jason Hudson with Richmond Police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, official said.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.