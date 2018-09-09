Motorcyclist hit culvert before being ejected in fatal crash, troopers say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released the name of the 26-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash while authorities said he was speeding and “driving aggressively.”

Virginia State Police officials said a trooper spotted a motorcycle driven by Brandon Paul Perdue, of Chesterfield, speeding and swerving in and out of traffic near the 3000 block of Darbytown Road at 1:55 p.m.

“The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a stop of the motorcycle,” Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said. “Perdue then accelerated rapidly causing him to lose control, running off road left, and striking a culvert pipe forcing Perdue to be ejected from the motorcycle at Darbytown Road and Doran Road.”

Perdue was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said.

Hill said the crash remains under investigation with the aid of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.