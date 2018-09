Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - Pat Taylor scored three touchdowns to include an 88 yard punt return as Douglas Freeman improved to 2-1 after a 48-34 win over Lee-Davis.

The game was delayed almost an hour because of lighting in the West End. Once the game resumed, Rebels' wide receiver Liam Simpson caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown as they jumped out to a 38-15 halftime lead.

Douglas Freeman and Lee Davis met twice in the playoffs in 2015 and 2016 with each taking a postseason victory.