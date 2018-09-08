This ‘gentle and loving’ dog with cancer dies after completing bucket list

ARLINGTON, Va. – A beloved hound dog, Smoke, who was working to cross off things from his bucket list, passed away, Animal Welfare League of Arlington announced.

Smoke garnered a lot of attention in July when his shelter created a bucket list for the terminally ill dog, WDCW reported.

After the 10-year-old hound was diagnosed with terminal cancer, his shelter immediately started to cross things off his list which included activities like going on a hike, eating a cheeseburger and meeting a celebrity.

The last thing on Smoke’s bucket list that needed to be checked off was “finding a forever home.”

Smoke was adopted by a loving family with a few more weeks to live and his mom described him as “the most gentle and loving dog” she ever met.

“He would always take the gentle approach with other dogs if he sensed any anxiety or aggression,” said Smoke’s owner. “He loved every person he met and he loved to lay next to me.”

CEO of AWLA, Sam Wolbert, took to Facebook to thank the community for supporting Smoke during his time at the shelter and making his final months the “best they could possibly be.”