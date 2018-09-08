RVA Salsa Bachata Congress celebrates Latin dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A two-day event celebrated the beauty and creativity of Latin culture through music and dance took place in Richmond this weekend.

The inaugural RVA Salsa Bachata Congress continued Saturday at the Downtown Richmond Marriott.

Folks learned various styles of Latin Dance, Salsa, Bachata and Tango during workshops designed for dancers of all levels.

Additionally, there were choreographed dance performance shows and dancing in the Salsa, Bachata, Tango and International ballrooms until 2 a.m

WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist John Perry checked in with the instructors taking part in workshops Saturday afternoon. Watch his report in the video player above.

CBS 6 was a proud sponsor of the event.