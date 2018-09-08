Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A two-day weekend event celebrating the beauty and creativity of Latin culture through music and dance happening here in the River City, the first RVA Salsa Bachata Congress continues Saturday, September 8 at the Downtown Richmond Marriott.

Learn various styles of Latin Dance, Salsa, Bachata, and Tango at workshops for dancers of all levels. Enjoy choreographed dance performance shows and dance the night away in the Salsa, Bachata, Tango and International ballrooms also Saturday night. Saturday starts at 9 am with workshops; at noon the Collegiate Team Competition; more workshops and performances throughout the day then at 8 pm a Performance Showcase followed by social dancing from 9:15 to 2 am. Tickets are available at https://www.rvasalsa.com/ or at the door. CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the RVA Salsa Bachata Congress.