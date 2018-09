Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - Stone Snyder had 364 yards of total offense and accounted for all 5 Monacan touchdowns as the Chiefs (3-0) knocked off previously unbeaten Clover Hill 38-17.

Snyder threw for 245 yards and 4 scores and ran for another 119 and a touchdown. He completed 9 of 17 passes and was picked off twice.

Andrew Dean and Xavier Johnson-Carr scored rushing touchdowns for the Cavaliers (2-1).