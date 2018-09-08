Man found shot dead on Southside; homicide investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on Richmond's Southside Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue just after 9:10 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.