Man found shot dead on Southside; homicide investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on Richmond's Southside Saturday night.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Mansion Avenue just after 9:10 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Photo Gallery
Officials said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.
No additional details were available at last check.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.
37.504432 -77.438621