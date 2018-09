Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - Isaiah Todd ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Brendon Clark threw for 2 more scores as 2nd ranked Manchester rolled Cosby 49-6 in week 3 to improve to 2-0

Clark and Shemar Figerero also had rushing scores and Tre Clark opened the game with a 90 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Clark threw only four passes, completing three in a second week of limited action.

Kendall Soukup rushed for 64 yards and the only score for the Titans (1-2)