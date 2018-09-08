Sheriff: Home invasion suspect sexually assaulted woman

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for a suspect after a home invasion and sexual assault in Brunswick County early Saturday morning.

Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman inside a home on Lake Gaston Drive in Gasburg just after 4:15 a.m.

Deputies said the woman, who awoke to a man inside her home, was sexually assaulted.

The assailant then fled the home in an unknown direction, officials said.

“Deputies arrived within minutes, cleared and secured the residence,” Brunswick Sheriff Brian Roberts said. “Several tracking dogs (K-9 units) were called in to conduct a search of the area, but were unable to locate the subject.”

Deputies did not release a description of the suspect and no additional details were available at last check.

Neighbors with home security video surveillance systems that show the road in front of their homes are asked to contact deputies.

Anyone that has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office 434-848-3133 or Brunswick County Crime Stoppers at 434-848-2336.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.