Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into Mechanicsville store

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Police are on scene after a car crashed into a building in Mechanicsville Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. when a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into Cigarette City on Route 360. The driver and the owner of the store sustained minor injuries and were both treated on scene.

The driver is not facing any charges in the accident.

The building inspector is on scene assessing the damage.