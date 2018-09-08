Dinwiddie holds off Salem 27-20 to stay unbeaten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dinwiddie, VA - Billy Mills said this week that K'ymon Pope's performance last year against Salem was his breakthrough performance. This year, Pope accounted for two touchdowns and forced a turnover on defense as Dinwiddie beat Salem 27-20 to improve to 3-0 on the season. They extended their regular season winning streak to 27 games.

After the Spartans scored the game's first touchdown, Cirdale Luccess returned the kickoff 78 yards for the game tying touchdown. Luccess also added a rushing touchdown for the Generals.

Dinwiddie forced seven Salem turnovers, including the game-clinching interception by Robert Barlow. The Generals picked off the Spartan quarterbacks four times and held them to just 43 yards through the air.