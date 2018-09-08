Butler leads Glen Allen past Patrick Henry 35-8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glen Allen, VA - Much of the preseason talk about Glen Allen has been about their running back Devin Flowers. Against Patrick Henry, Chris Butler would have the big game that gained the headlines as he finished with seven catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars 35-8 win over the Patriots.

Glen Allen quarterback Donovan Riddick was 12-17 passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns passes, all to Butler.

The Jaguars won their first game of the season despite Flowers being held to 84 yards rushing and a touchdown.