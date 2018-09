Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Short Pump, Va. - Tucker Bratton ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns as the Atlee Raiders improved to 2-0 with another strong defensive effort in a 21-7 win over Mills Godwin.

Bratton's runs covered 40 and 74 yards and quarterback Tyler Warren connected with Alex Oliver on a 61 yard TD play for the Raiders (2-0) other score.

Godwin (0-3) was held to a single touchdown for the third straight game.