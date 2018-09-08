3 displaced in Richmond house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Crews are investigating what sparked an early morning fire at a home in Richmond.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 3900 block of Peyton Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the home’s attic.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the three people who were inside made it out safely.

Officials said three people were displaced by the fire.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the blaze.