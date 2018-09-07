× Weekend Events: Armenian Food fest, Sips on the Skyline, Northside Big tent Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — 60th Annual St. James Armenian Food Festival – Music, dancing, and Armenian cuisine, pastries, and wine! The “Hye Burger” voted one of the Top 5 Burgers in Richmond and it’s the one time of year to try. Free admission, pay as you go for food and drink. Friday & Saturday 11:30 am – 9 pm, Sunday noon – 7 pm at 834 Pepper Avenue, Richmond. For details visit http://armenianfoodfestival.com/

The Virginia War Memorial is gearing to host the first Sips on the Skyline Benefit Friday, September 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The funds raised will benefit the Memorial’s Foundation and support its educational and patriotic programs, exhibits, films, and statewide outreach. This year’s Master of Ceremonies is Greg McQuade of CBS 6 and features entertainment by local band Spectrum, a 10-piece band with a dynamite rhythm section and a powerful 4-piece horn section. This unique cocktail event takes place during the third annual celebration of Virginia Spirits Month. The Commonwealth is home to nearly 60 distilleries, and Sips on the Skyline will feature tastings from the finest Virginia has to offer, including Virginia veteran-owned and – operated establishments such as KO Distilling of Manassas and Caiseal Beer and Spirits of Hampton, as well as popular favorites Belle Isle Moonshine, Chesapeake Bay Distillery, and Cirrus Vodka. For tickets and more information. visit www.vawarmemorial.org, call 804.786.2176, or email Kate Belleman at kbelleman@vawarmemorial.org.

RVA Salsa Bachata Congress – A two-day weekend event celebrating the beauty and creativity of Latin culture through music and dance happening here in the River City, the first RVA Salsa Bachata Congress is Friday and Saturday at the Downtown Richmond Marriott. Learn various styles of Latin Dance, Salsa, Bachata, and Tango at workshops for dancers of all levels. Enjoy choreographed dance performance shows and dance the night away in the Salsa, Bachata, Tango and International ballrooms both Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are available at https://www.rvasalsa.com/ CBS 6 is a proud sponsor to the RVA Salsa Bachata Congress.

Stone’s Throw Down in RVA 2nd annual Music and Craft Beer Festival, Saturday, September 8th rain or shine on Brown’s Island. Bring your reusable water canteens, there will be water stations throughout the festival for refills. All ages are welcome and kids under 12 years of age are free. Doors open at 1:00 pm and the show starts at 1:30 pm. Craft beer from Stone Brewing & friends will be available for purchase. Folding chairs are allowed. Tickets are $20. For details visit https://www.stonebrewing.com/events/stone-brewing-presents-stones-throw-down-rva-0

2nd Annual West End Art Festival at West Broad Village, September 8 – 9, 10 am – 5 pm. One hundred, jury-selected national artists will line the cobblestone streets south of Old Brick Road, displaying their stunning works from across the nation in a prestigious, outdoor show encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art and hand-crafted apparel and decor. Patrons will have the opportunity this year to see demonstrations of work-in-progress by the attending artists at 3950 Wild Goose Lane, in Henrico. The event is free and open to the public, for more information visit www.artfestival.com, or call 561-746-6615

The Richmond Symphony celebrates the Northside’s History and People at the Northside Big Tent Festival Community Festival. This free outdoor festival to be held in Bryan Park Saturday, September 8th will include live music, food trucks, community vendors, and more. Free parking and shuttle service available from ACCA Shriner’s parking lot, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond. Rain plans call for the event to go inside the Scottish Rite Temple near Bryan Park. For details visit https://www.richmondsymphony.com/event/northside-community-festival/. CBS 6 Antoinette Essa serves as one of the Emcees from 5-9 pm.

Innsbrook after Hours – Ziggy Marley & steel Pulse Wednesday, September 12; Amos Lee September 20; Alison Krauss September 22. Gates pen 5pm. Details http://innsbrookafterhours.com/richmond-concert-schedule/