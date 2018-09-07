VTM Pres: Richmond Symphony League House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Designer House Chair Susan Williams, from the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League, stopped by to share a preview of this years designer home ‘Holly Lawn.’ Susan shared that 18 designers have come together to remodel 27 rooms in the historic home. She also filled us in on a special gala taking place later this month. The Overture at ‘Holly Lawn’ Gala is Friday September 14th from 6 pm to 10 pm. House Tours for the event will be from 6 pm to 8 pm, and music will be provided by Richmond Symphony League musicians. The special event is black tie optional. The Designer House "Holly Lawn" is open to the public for daily tours and special events through September 17 - October 14. Proceed benefit the Richmond Symphony.

Tours are $30 per person. To plan your visit, and for more information you can visit http://www.RSOL.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA LEAGUE}