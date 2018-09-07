× United Way helps fund 73 programs in Richmond, Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. — The United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg announced its plan to deliver $4.2 million to help fund 73 programs at 51 nonprofits during the 2018-19.

The largest chunk of money, nearly $1 million, will fund programs that help those in the community meet basic needs like food, safety, and housing.

“These grants represent United Way’s commitment to improving the region in a number of important and interconnected areas,” United Way’s president and CEO James L.M. Taylor said in a statement. “If a family can’t afford safe housing, it will be difficult for their children to succeed in school. These challenges are all related, and they require specific strategies and solutions. I am pleased to support these fantastic agencies as they work to provide critical services and drive real change in each of our nine Steps to Success.”

