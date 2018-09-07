Underground wiring issue blamed for Church Hill street lights outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – People living in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers because of several street lights they say have been out for months.

Steve McKay said some streetlights on the 3000 and 3100 blocks of East Broad Street as well as North 32nd Street have been out for about 8 months.

He claims he and others have called the city numerous times about the problem as well as contacting their council person, Cynthia Newbille, about it, so he reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. The neighbors said they were told everything was being taken care of, but that the lights remain out.

McKay said that longtime outage has led to car break-ins in the area.

"It's dark and I don't feel totally safe in the dark with who knows who wandering around here,” McKay said.

WTVR CBS 6 contacted Cynthia Newbille's liaison, who said the Department of Public Utilities was contacted and that because of several underground infrastructure issues with wiring a contractor must be hired to fix the problem.

WTVR CBS 6 contacted DPU for an update on that process, but a spokesperson told us she was looking into it and would get back to us.

However, as of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, we had not heard back. We will update this story when we do.

