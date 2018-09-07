× Police ID boater found dead in James River

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a boater whose body was pulled from the James River as 29-year-old Travis L. Whitley from Colonial Heights.

Whitley’s body was recovered Thursday, one day after he was reported missing on the James River.

Henrico Police and Fire crews responded to Osborne Park and Boat Landing, along the 9500 block of Osborne Turnpike, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported Whitley had not returned to shore.

