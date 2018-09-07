Shirtless suspect wanted for stealing car outside East End laundry before hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man captured on video stealing a car from outside an East End laundromat last week.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30 in the 1300 block of North 25th Street.

Police said the suspect stole an idling car from a parking lot of a laundromat before driving several blocks and colliding with three parked cars in the 1200 block of North 26th Street.

That suspect the fled the area on foot westbound on R Street towards N. 25th Street, officials said.

Surveillance video captured the shirtless suspect walking through the laundry before getting into the car and then driving away.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information that could help police is asked to call Crash Team Detective G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips app on Apple and Android devices. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

