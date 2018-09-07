The evolving list of new Richmond-area restaurants
RICHMOND, Va. — The question I get the most when it comes to Richmond dining is “Where can I go for [insert meal here] that’s newly opened?”
Just this morning, I’ve received seven of these questions.
And while I want to answer all of them, I REALLY DO, sometimes I just can’t.
So here you go, Richmond — every (or almost every) restaurant that has opened (or re-branded) in the Richmond-area so far in 2018 (in alphabetical order).
Note: If we missed your restaurant – or one where you live – let us know.
8 1/2 in Church Hill
Alewife
Aloi
Amici di Enzo
Autentico’s Kitchen
Awful Arthur’s
b.good
Billy Pie
Blaze Pizza
Bravo Rocco Italian Cafe
Brewer’s Waffles
Burma Sushi and
Salad
Byrd House at The Graduate
Cava Grill – Midlothian
Chez Deli
Chicano’s Cocina
Bar & Grill Cool Burgs
Corner Bakery
Corner Bakery Cafe
Cornerstone
Cigar Bar & Restaurant
Don’t Look Back Triple
Eat 66
El Jinete
El Pope
Elliot’s
Fire and Chicken
First Watch
Great American Ranch
Hai Y’all
Hoke Poke
Hot Diggity Donuts
Ironclad Coffee Roasters in Shockoe Bottom
Kaze Ramen
Kilwins Ice Cream
KuRu Ethiopian
Legends Grill
Little Chez Deli
Little Nickel
Longoven
Lulabelle’s Café
Lush Cupcakes
Luther Burger
Mahogany Sweets
Mama Kelly’s Market
Mon Chou (desserts)
Nate’s Bagels
Nick’s International Market
NuVegan Cafe
Ocean Blue
Open Blue
Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza in Mechanicsville
Peddler on Pine Street
Pies & Pints
Pizza & Beer of Richmond
Poke Sushi Bowl
Ramen Spot (formerly L’Apple Chinese Restaurant)
River City Roll
Rogue
Root Stock Provisions
Roots Natural Kitchen
Thirsty Joe’s Draft House
Saigon Pho & Grill
Salt & Forge
SB’s Lakeside Love Shack
Scoop
Skrimp Shack in Midlothian
Smohk
Social 52
Sofra Mediterranean Grill
Soul n’ Vinegar
Spoonbread Bistro Deux
Stella’s Grocery: Scott’s Addition
Swan Dive
Tang & Biscuit
Temple
The Abby Moore Cafe
The Bright Spot Coffee
The Green Kitchen
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
The Hungry Turtle
The Jasper
The Melt
The Woodlot
Tijuana Flats — Willow Lawn
Tiny Victory
West Coast Provisions
Wooden Spoon
ZZQ
