The evolving list of new Richmond-area restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. — The question I get the most when it comes to Richmond dining is “Where can I go for [insert meal here] that’s newly opened?”

Just this morning, I’ve received seven of these questions.

And while I want to answer all of them, I REALLY DO, sometimes I just can’t.

So here you go, Richmond — every (or almost every) restaurant that has opened (or re-branded) in the Richmond-area so far in 2018 (in alphabetical order).

Note: If we missed your restaurant – or one where you live – let us know.

8 1/2 in Church Hill

Alewife

Aloi

Amici di Enzo

Autentico’s Kitchen

Awful Arthur’s

b.good

Billy Pie

Blaze Pizza

Bravo Rocco Italian Cafe

Brewer’s Waffles

Burma Sushi and

Salad

Byrd House at The Graduate

Cava Grill – Midlothian

Chez Deli

Chicano’s Cocina

Bar & Grill Cool Burgs

Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery Cafe

Cornerstone

Cigar Bar & Restaurant

Don’t Look Back Triple

Eat 66

El Jinete

El Pope

Elliot’s

Fire and Chicken

First Watch

Great American Ranch

Hai Y’all

Hoke Poke

Hot Diggity Donuts

Ironclad Coffee Roasters in Shockoe Bottom

Kaze Ramen

Kilwins Ice Cream

KuRu Ethiopian

Legends Grill

Little Chez Deli

Little Nickel

Longoven

Lulabelle’s Café

Lush Cupcakes

Luther Burger

Mahogany Sweets

Mama Kelly’s Market

Mon Chou (desserts)

Nate’s Bagels

Nick’s International Market

NuVegan Cafe

Ocean Blue

Open Blue

Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza in Mechanicsville

Peddler on Pine Street

Pies & Pints

Pizza & Beer of Richmond

Poke Sushi Bowl

Ramen Spot (formerly L’Apple Chinese Restaurant)

River City Roll

Rogue

Root Stock Provisions

Roots Natural Kitchen

Thirsty Joe’s Draft House

Saigon Pho & Grill

Salt & Forge

SB’s Lakeside Love Shack

Scoop

Skrimp Shack in Midlothian

Smohk

Social 52

Sofra Mediterranean Grill

Soul n’ Vinegar

Spoonbread Bistro Deux

Stella’s Grocery: Scott’s Addition

Swan Dive

Tang & Biscuit

Temple

The Abby Moore Cafe

The Bright Spot Coffee

The Green Kitchen

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

The Hungry Turtle

The Jasper

The Melt

The Woodlot

Tijuana Flats — Willow Lawn

Tiny Victory

West Coast Provisions

Wooden Spoon

ZZQ

