Hybrid water coaster coming to Water Country USA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA announced two new thrill rides will open at the parks next spring.

A “Screamin’ Swing” ride called Finnegan’s Flyer will come to Busch Gardens, while Water Country USA will debut the Cutback Water Coaster, Virginia’s first hybrid water coaster.

Finnegan’s Flyer features two pendulum-like arms that seat 32 riders who will fly progressively higher with each swing. It will be located in the Busch Gardens Ireland village near the Loch Ness Monster roller coaster.

The Cutback Water Coaster is the only RocketBLAST coaster on the East Coast, according to a park’s spokesperson.

The water propulsion ride will merge a water jet propulsion system and a saucer feature to drive bigger boats at higher speeds and move riders up longer, steeper inclines.

Riders will speed along an 850-foot slide in a four-person raft, jetting through tunnels and sliding onto the wide-open space of huge saucer-shaped features. The saucers’ steep angles will provide a “drop-and-dive” sensation as riders race along the edges.

