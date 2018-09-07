× Man arrested, accused of robbing West End Dollar Tree at gunpoint

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The man accused of robbing a West End Dollar Tree at gunpoint has been arrested by Henrico Police.

Ali Cousins was arrested in the early morning hours of September 5 and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The arrest came shortly after the robbery of the Dollar Tree store located in the 8900 block of Patterson Avenue. Police responded to the business around 8:06 p.m. on September 4.

Victims reported they were robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

The suspect fled the store prior to the officer’s arrival.

A short time later, officers located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Cousins was apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Crime Insider sources say Tuesday’s robbery was the fourth time the Dollar Tree store has been robbed in the last seven months. Those sources said in each robbery, the robber’s actions have been the same.

The suspect comes in, forces the manager to the back of the building, takes the day’s deposits, and leaves on foot, those sources said.

Police have not confirmed a connection between the robberies at this time.