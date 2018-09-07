Police ID boater found dead in James River

I Love Kickboxing

Posted 12:20 pm, September 7, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Kickboxing is a great cardio workout that works your entire body. General Manager Mara Winters and Katie Atherton from I Love Kickboxing stopped by our studio and broke down a few basic kickboxing moves. For more information you can visit www.Ilovekickboxing.com 