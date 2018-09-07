× Goochland Drive-In Theater to honor the late Burt Reynolds with tribute night

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Goochland Drive-In Theater (GDIT) is holding a special tribute night to honor Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds, who died earlier this week at the age of 82.

Burt Reynolds Tribute Night will be held on Wednesday, September 12, with a showtime of 7:45. p.m. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m.

GDIT will screen the 1977 action comedy “Smokey & The Bandit” and hold a Burt Reynolds look-a-like contest.

Officials said the night will also feature a Bandit Trans Am on-site.

Special Admission for the night will be $5.00 for adults and $1:00 for kids (4-11).

More details about the event will be released soon.