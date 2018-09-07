Golf For a Great Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Wayne Samford was along time high school and college referee, well known and beloved throughout the region for his passion. Before his passing Wayne spearheaded a charity golf tournament, which now continues on to carry his legacy. Jeff Samford, Wayne’s son, along with one of the tournament referees Ryan Martin stopped by our studio and shared a preview of the event with us. The 5th Annual Wayne Samford Memorial Golf Tournament is Monday, September 17th at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen. Tee off for the event is 11:30 a.m. CBS 6 is the media sponsor. For more information you can visit http://www.shadygroveumc.net/golf