Hot Friday ahead of scattered weekend storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect hot and humid weather around the area for one more day before getting a break over the weekend.

Afternoon highs Friday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few storms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the area. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to be possible over the weekend as the front slides south of the area, and high temperatures are likely to remain in the 70s across a large part of Virginia.

Heat and humidity will gradually return next week, but not to the extent of the hot stretch we have been in of late.

Isolated showers and storms will continue to be possible each day.

We continue track Florence in the central Atlantic.

Florence will remain over open waters through the weekend, but could move very close to Bermuda early next week. Another disturbance west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a very good chance of becoming a tropical storm by the weekend.