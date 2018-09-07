Décor Furniture and Mattress Celebrating 10 Years!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Decor Furniture & Mattress is the place to go for unique and beautiful home pieces. Owner Brent Samuel who shared an inside look of the showroom. Decor Furniture & Mattress Showplace is located at 7702 West Broad Street in Richmond. And don’t miss out on this great deal, mention ‘Virginia This Morning’ and receive an additional 50 percent off your next purchase. Give them a call at 804-612-6392 or visit them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1667390606875131/

https://decorrva.com/

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY DÉCOR FURNITURE & MATTRESS SHOWPLACE}