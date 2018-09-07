Police ID boater found dead in James River

Cakes by Favienne

September 7, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – It may still be HOT outside, but Baker Extraordinaire Favi Roop brought the Fall flavors to the kitchen this morning with her Apple Bundt Cake topped with a delicious caramel sauce. For more information you can visit http://www.cakesbyfavienne.com/