“A Church For People on the Grow!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Saint Paul’s Baptist Church is celebrating 109 years of serving the Richmond Community. Host Jessica Doll stopped by the Creighton Road location and caught up with Dr. Maceo E. Freeman Jr., Reverend Jamie Duncan and Dr. LaKeisha Cook. Under the leadership of Senior Pastor Dr. Lance D. Watson, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church has three locations across the Richmond area.

The Belt Campus at 700 East Belt Boulevard in Richmond

The Elm Campus at 29 Elm Street in Petersburg

The Main Campus an 4247 Creighton Road in Henrico

For more information you can call 804-643-4000 or find them online at www.SPBC.org

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY SAINT PAUL'S BAPTIST CHURCH}