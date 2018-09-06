× Zaxby’s rolls out free food truck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Zaxby’s is on a mission to spread the word about what they call “the best fried chicken in the country” and raise awareness about their restaurants.

What better way to do that then offer free food.

That’s what Athens, Georgia-based chicken brand is doing in Richmond over the next week.

The restaurant-chain is bringing their Zaxby’s Expeditious Cravelicious food truck to Richmond to pass out free food. The food truck will make five stops in the area starting Friday, September 7, through Tuesday, September 11.

The food truck will serve free Chicken Fingerz with Zax Sauce, a piece of Texas Toast and a drink to each guest.

Here’s where you can find the food truck over the next several days:

Johnston Willis Hospital at 1401 Johnston Willis Drive. – Friday, September 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

University of Richmond at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium, 23 Boatwright DriveMillhiser Green – Saturday, September 8, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

9/11 Hero Walk Downtown Richmond at 1000 Semmes Ave. – Sunday, September 9, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Builders Business Park at 7325 Beaufont Springs Drive – Monday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First Responders of Henrico County at 7701 E. Parham Road – Tuesday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.