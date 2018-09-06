× Train strikes semi-truck at Chester railroad crossing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A train struck a semi-truck at a railroad crossing in Chester Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said the crash a happened at the Curtis Street rail crossing.

The driver of the semi-truck was able to escape the truck before it was struck by the train.

CBS 6 is working to learn more information about the crash.

This story is developing. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

37.353161 -77.439084