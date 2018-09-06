Train strikes semi-truck at Chester railroad crossing
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A train struck a semi-truck at a railroad crossing in Chester Thursday afternoon.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said the crash a happened at the Curtis Street rail crossing.
The driver of the semi-truck was able to escape the truck before it was struck by the train.
37.353161 -77.439084