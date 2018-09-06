Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe serves up it’s Lamb Gyro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Fresh Mediterranean Cuisine was on the Virginia This Morning menu. Sharmin Booker, from Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, stopped by our kitchen and shared how to create his restaurants signature lamb gyro! Taziki focuses on freshness and healthy food options. Its Mediterranean-inspired menu has a slightly southern accent and features freshly grilled meats, healthy side dishes and original sauces. Most of its dishes are original creations that can’t be found at other restaurants.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

4024 Cox Road Suite C. - Glen Allen

Facebook: @TazikisRichmond

Twitter & Instagram: @Tazikis

Call or visit online (804) 747-8294 or www.tazikiscafe.com