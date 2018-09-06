Several events kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness month in Central Virginia

Several events are going on before Breast Cancer Awareness month in October begins.

Gift for Life Block Walk

The Sisters Network Central Virginia’s 3rd annual Community Health Fair and 14th annual Gift for Life Block Walk will be held Saturday, September 29th at Fifth Street Baptist Church. The fair-style event will have vendors, speakers and entertainment. Screenings will be available inside UVA’s mobile mammography coach. Volunteers will go door to door to some 500 homes. Fifteen-year survivor and honorary chairperson, Regina Hall, is passionate about coming face to face with the women of those homes.

“I’ve had this. This is what I went through. It kind of takes a little bit of the fear and stigma away. If they can hear your story, your story does a lot more than anything else,” said Hall.

The event is from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Registration is $25 per individual; $20 per person for groups of 10 or more. Registration fee includes a walk shirt while supplies last, continental breakfast and lunch. For more information and to register call 804-447-4027.

CBS 6’s Reba Hollingsworth will emcee the event.

LB Beauty Fundraiser and Gala

Also, on September 29th, is the LB Beauty Education Foundation Scholarship Gala for beauty professionals. It will be held at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center at 2401 West Leigh Street from 7 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The formal black and pink event and fashion show is full of surprises honoring breast cancer survivors. More than thirty models will be part of the show.

Dr. Terrell Newman, co-chair of the event and director of the fashion show, is inspired by his own mother who is a 29-year survivor who beat breast cancer three times.

“It’s a struggle for some people, but there’s always a time for love, beauty and hope. And I just give back to them. A tribute to make them feel special,” said Newman.

For more information, call 804-249-6200.

Swing for Pink Charity Golf Tournament

October 1st is the second annual Swing for Pink golf tournament at the Sycamore Creek Golf Club. The event benefitting the non-profit, Reach Out for Life, raises money for Central Virginia women who are not insured or under insured pay for a mammogram. The four-player scramble is $125 per player. Every team that registers provides 2 free mammograms to local women in need.

“We have too many being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer when the prognosis is not that positive. When we can catch it early, we know almost all of those women are not only survivors but they’re thrivers,” said Norah Lind, Executive Director of Reach Out for Life.

Spots are still available to play. Donations and sponsorship are also accepted.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the Swing for Pink Golf Tournament.

Anchor and reporter, Greg Mcquade will emcee the event.

For more information, call 804-977-3920.